Pursuit of Happiness: Kee Nola Finds Hope Through His Mother and Music

The whole, “music is my only language” thing can ring through as gimmicky, but talking to Kee Nola, you get the feeling it’s not empty corporate storytelling. Quiet, collected and humble, the 22-year-old’s day-to-day self is much more subdued than the expressive crooner that’s racked up millions of Spotify streams on his way to becoming an emerging star.

A master of moody melody, the multi-instrumentalist channels his emotions through punk-inflected tracks that make you think of Juice WRLD without the freestyling streak. But he’s just as open in his music, the only space he says he feels comfortable communicating through. “I could be thinking something in my head, but something totally different would come out of my mouth,” he tells Okayplayer. “When I go to record music though, it just comes out naturally.”

Speaking to Okayplayer for the latest edition of Pursuit of Happiness, Kee speaks on using music as a means of communication, avoiding negativity, advice from his mother and more.