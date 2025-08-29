This week, we’re tapping in with Saleem Gyau aka Baba, a DC-born, Ghana-rooted, and Brooklyn-based artist relations manager at Roc Nation. Saleem’s New York includes calm and stillness, exclusive views, and a solid taco. He keeps it short but sweet and shares what matters most to him at the end of the day.

Okayplayer: When you want to be “outside” without really being outside, where do you go in NYC?

Saleem Gyau: Domino Park in Williamsburg. I love going there because the waterfront kind of reminds me of Haines Point and Southwest Waterfront in Washington, DC: skylines, views of the water, and good food.

Where do you go when you want to be around people, but not overwhelmed by people?

Tacocina is good for the tacos and margaritas in Domino. Astor Club is an invite-only spot in NYC — if you know, you know. It’s a good place to build or decompress any day of the week. There are great people and great vibes. Salutes to the co-founders, Matt and Ben.

What does your perfect NYC day look like, from morning to night?

My wife and I are “couch potatoes” in a sense, since we are always around the music. A perfect day in NYC is simply being able to wake up and be thankful.

Everything else is secondary.