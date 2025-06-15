A Song for Papa: An OKP Father’s Day Playlist

It’s officially Fathers Day!

We’re taking the time to salute Pops, because it can be easy to take him for granted. In that spirit, Okayplayer has put together the perfect playlist for Dad. From Luther Vandross (“Dance With My Father”) to Kendrick Lamar (“Father Time”) to Will Smith (“Just the Two of Us”), we’ve got you covered.

A soundtrack that crosses eras, genres and perspectives—to celebrate all things Dad. Check it all out for yourself below:





1. "Just The Two Of Us"— Will Smith

2. "Be A Father To Your Child" — Ed O.G. & Da Bulldogs

3. "Stuntin' Like My Daddy - Street" — Birdman and Lil Wayne

4. “What We Do” — Freeway, Jay-Z and Beanie Sigel

5. "Father Time” — Kendrick Lamar/Sampha

6. "New Day" — Jay-Z & Kanye West (The Throne)

7. "It's A Boy" — Slick Rick

8. “Pop's Rap Part 2 / Fatherhood” — Common/Lonnie "Pops" Lynn"

9. "Daddy Lessons" — Beyoncé

10. "Like Father, Like Son" — The Game and Busta Rhymes

11. "Daughters" — Nas

12. "Dance With My Father" — Luther Vandross