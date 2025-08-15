Editor's Note: This story was originally published in June 2014 and has been updated for comprehensiveness.

If we learned anything from the 2014 Governor's Ball Festival in NYC, it's that El-P and Killer Mike are out for blood this summer. The duo, who became known as Run the Jewels, turned out a set so heavy and hard it was cataclysmic, and luckily that same show is now being taken out on the road. While the world was getting ready for the "sometime this summer" release of their sophomore LP Run the Jewels 2, Mike and El wasted no time booking themselves a busy August of shows, primarily along the North American west coast. While quite a few of the dates appear to be festival sets, there are some standalone outings on tap as well. It's guaranteed that the Chicago Double Door and Seattle Showbox shows will be ones for the ages, and we've got a hunch that Mike will make it on stage with OutKast at Lollapalooza for his verse on "The Whole World," repeating the same too-good-to-be-true collab we witnessed on Randall's Island earlier this month.

Killer Mike spoke at long length on the forecast for Run the Jewels 2, along with his personal plans to follow up 2012's R.A.P. Music and other mixtape possibilities in an interview earlier this spring. You can read the highlights from that chat right here.

07/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Pioneer Park *

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Double Door

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

08/11 – Victoria, BC @ Upstairs Cabaret

08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

08/13 – Calgary, AB @ Republik

08/14 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

08/16 – Portland, OR @ MusicFest NW

08/22 – Denver, CO @ Mad Decent Block Party

08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

11/07-09 – Austin, TX @ Fun Fun Fun Fest