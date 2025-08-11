Editor's Note: This story was originally published in October 2015 and has been updated for comprehensiveness.

The dopeness of Adult Swim's singles series continues with a fiery new joint from diabolical duo Run The Jewels. Following the previous week's cosmic collision of Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Shabazz Palaces and George Clinton, Killer Mike and El-P come through with an explosive one for the heads. "Rubble Kings Theme (Dynamite)" begins with a bang, moves with dissonant synth trills and pulsing power chords and is capped-off with booming bars from the fellas, Killer Mike and El-P. All of which stacks up quite nicely next to the recent release of their remix project Meow The Jewels, featuring feline frequencies harnessed by Prince Paul, Just Blaze, Little Shalimar, Alchemist, Dan The Automator and plenty more.

The duo followed up "Rubble Kings" with The Jewel Runner mixtape ahead of their October 2015 tour dates. The tour took RTJ to their first ever show in Kansas City and featured openers like Cuz Lightyear, Fashawn and Boots.