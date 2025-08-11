Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images.
Run The Jewels Drop Explosive New Single "Rubble Kings Theme (Dynamite)"
The dopeness of Adult Swim's singles series continues with a fiery new joint from diabolical duo Run The Jewels.
Editor's Note: This story was originally published in October 2015 and has been updated for comprehensiveness.
The dopeness of Adult Swim's singles series continues with a fiery new joint from diabolical duo Run The Jewels. Following the previous week's cosmic collision of Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Shabazz Palaces and George Clinton, Killer Mike and El-P come through with an explosive one for the heads. "Rubble Kings Theme (Dynamite)" begins with a bang, moves with dissonant synth trills and pulsing power chords and is capped-off with booming bars from the fellas, Killer Mike and El-P. All of which stacks up quite nicely next to the recent release of their remix project Meow The Jewels, featuring feline frequencies harnessed by Prince Paul, Just Blaze, Little Shalimar, Alchemist, Dan The Automator and plenty more.
The duo followed up "Rubble Kings" with The Jewel Runner mixtape ahead of their October 2015 tour dates. The tour took RTJ to their first ever show in Kansas City and featured openers like Cuz Lightyear, Fashawn and Boots.
Tour Dates
Oct 05 @ Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN
Oct 06 @ Minglewood Hall – Memphis, TN
Oct 07 @ Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK
Oct 09 @ Austin City Limits Music Festival – Austin, TX
Oct 10 @ MANA Wynwood – Miami, FL
Oct 12 @ House of Blues – Dallas, TX
Oct 13 @ House of Blues – Houston, TX
Oct 15 @ Marquee Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
Oct 16 @ The Fox Theater – Pomona, CA
Oct 17 @ Treasure Island Music Festival – San Francisco, CA
Oct 18 @ The Funk Zone – Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 20 @ Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO
Oct 21 @ Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO
Oct 22 @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland – Kansas City, MO
Oct 23 @ First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN
Oct 24 @ Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, M