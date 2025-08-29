It’s Labor Day Weekend, and that means folks are taking trips and relaxing as they officially say goodbye to summer 2025 and prep for the fall. But of course, there’s still dope music dropping heading into the holiday — so we’ve got your soundtrack covered.

This week, Joey Badass gets Lonely At the Top, and Westside Gunn drops Heels Have Eyes 2. But they are far from the only big-time drops hitting this week.

NBA Youngboy joins forces with Post Malone for the new DJ Khaled track “Brother,” Big Ghost and the God MC Rakim drop their joint project The Re-Up; and Ella Mai and her frequent collaborator Mustard drop her new single, “Tell Her.”

Each week, Okayplayer will deliver a roundup of all the latest new heat from some of our favorite artists. Check out the latest offerings in our playlist below.





NEW SONGS

DJ SNAKE & DON TOLIVER - “SOMETHING WRONG”





DJ KHALED W/NBA YOUNGBOY & POST MALONE - “BROTHER”





ELLA MAI & MUSTARD - “TELL HER”





THE KID LAROI - “SHE DON’T NEED TO KNOW”





NINO PAID, LAZER DIM 700 & IAM - “RICH IN ROME”





FRIDAYY- “BELOW ZERO”





DJ KHALED W/VYBZ KARTEL, BUJU BANTON, MAVADO, RORYSTONELOVE & KAYLAN ARNOLD - “YOU REMIND ME”





ZADA - “LEAVE THE SHOW”





KEITHIAN - “WALK WITH ME”





RAQ BABY FEAT. FATTMACK - “SWITCH CROWD”





CIZA FEAT. TEMS AND OMAH LAY - “ISAKA II (6AM)





PEEZY AND ICEWEAR VEZZO - “SO GHETTO”





FLIPPA T FEAT. 2 CHAINZ - “AFFIRMATIONS (REMIX)”





NEW ALBUMS

JOEY BADASS, 'LONELY AT THE TOP'





KEY GLOCK, 'GLOCKAVELI: ALL EYEZ ON KEY'





WESTSIDE GUNN, 'HEELS HAVE EYES 2'





RAKIM & BIG GHOST Ltd., 'G.O.D.’S NETWORK: THE RE-UP'





D SMOKE, “WAKE UP SUPA”





DESTIN CONRAD, ‘WHIMSY’





MOJO MORGAN, ʻJAMAICA LOVE’ EP





BLOOD ORANGE, ‘ESSEX HONEY’





DANNI BAYLOR, ‘THINGS ABOUT THE WORLD THAT BURDEN ME’





KIRBY, ‘MISS BLACK AMERICA’





SPINALL, ‘ÈKÓ GROOVE’





CHE NOIR & THE OTHER GUYS, ‘NO VALIDATION’

Khaled is teasing major collaborations on his next blockbuster. This leads the first wave of singles—an anthem that blends street edginess with an infectious groove and radio-friendly hookiness.The London-born star revealed the new single on social media, teasing fans with her first new music since 2024. The song continues her successful partnership with Mustard, and follows her single “Little Things.”A long-shelved banger from Laroi that was originally revealed via a screenshot of him listening to the track alongside a quote from this song. Unconfirmed but this could be a lead track from his upcoming album WATCH THIS!—expected to drop in October.A crazy team up that comes fresh off the 2025 XXL Freshman Class list earlier this year, ian, Nino Paid, and LAZER DIM 700 join forces for this epic, new collab.The Philly-based rapper/singer delivers his latest single, a slice of sophisticated urban songcraft. The track oozes a smooth R&B vibe that feels throwback but sounds undeniably contemporary.Khaled pulls together dancehall royalty for this track—a lil something for the ladies. Co-Produced with StreetRunner, Dson Beats, Tarik Azzouz, and Habib—it’s the perfect farewell to summer vibes, and gets everybody dancing.A standout track that serves as the follow-up to recent singles “Access Denied” and “Breath Away.” The Alt R&B singer/songwriter from Ethiopia drops this heater—co-written with and produced by longtime collaborators Chin Injeti and Brian West.A forceful yet vulnerable blend of R&B, pop, jazz, soul, and hip-hop — described as “a call for honesty and clarity — not just in love, but in all relationships.” It’s first of three singles ahead of his debut album due in October.The buzz is building. Teaming up with Alabama’s own FattMack, Raq is officially rolling out his new album, The project, I Never Gave AF will be out in September.The new version of the global sensation’s breakout single, now reimagined and featuring two-time Grammy Award-winner Tems, along with breakout Afrobeats star Omah Lay.An unfiltered homage to their upbringing and unvarnished Eastside lifestyle,celebrating both the struggle and the pride that comes with staying true to their roots.Two generations of Georgia’s own homegrown talent connect when Flippa pairs up with none other than 2 Chainz. This killer remix to her motivational anthem turns the chest-thumping up a notch.The lead singles gave an indication that he’s creatively focused. Following what was a pretty strong extended rollout over the course of the year, and despite numerous delays, the Brooklyn product drops his latest.An expanded edition of May’s Glockaveli album, which was his major label debut. And fans can also get ready overseas—as he’s indicated that he’s going out on a European tour before the end of the year.August 28 is Westside Gunn Day in his hometown of Buffalo, so it’s appropriate that he drops this sequel to his surprise EP Heels Have Eyes. Now he follows that project with a full album that he only announced a few days before.After dropping the single “Not To Be Defined” this summer with Detroit-based rhymer Lazarus, the God MC and Ghost have released the full project. Forward-pushing boom bap.The Inglewood native and 3x-GRAMMY-nominee drops his third studio album; an introspective project that floats between dreamscapes and reality. It never sounds aimless, addressing themes of awakening and self awareness.It’s an inspired collection, immaculately produced, from one of contemporary jazz’s best. The new album from the alt-jazz star features collaborations with luminaries such as Terrace Martin, Keyon Harrold, and Vanisha Gould.The Grammy winning artist and founding member of Morgan Heritage drops an extended player drenched in reggae and dancehall but also informed by hip-hop, country, Americana, and folk sounds.The fifth studio album from the English singer-songwriter is full of melancholic beauty; examinations of grief, loss and longing that is altogether sad, cathartic and undeniably affirming.A deeply personal and universally relatable examination of how digital obsessions often disrupt real human connection. But it’s a much more playful, life-affirming album than you’d think – despite the cultural commentary.She’s a staggering talent. The songstress out of Mississippi delivers an ambitious concept album that touches Blackness, the South and America by tapping into the very soul of African American musical heritage.Another electric constellation for the dancefloor and beyond.The witty lyricism of Che feels right at home against the sonic backdrop from The Other Guys. Not to mention the top notch, inspired guest list — which includes the likes of Skyzoo, Ransom, Smoke DZA, Jae Skeese, Von Pea, Jack Davey, and 38 Spesh.