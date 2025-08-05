Michelle Obama Compares Stephen A. Smith to Watching ‘Real Housewives…’

Michelle Obama got a word in on Stephen A. Smith during a recent episode of her podcast. Discussing her love of reality TV on her podcast, IMO — which she co-hosts with her brother Craig Robinson — Obama made an offhand comment about Smith. She compared the popular and controversial ESPN analyst to one of the famously contentious stars of the long-running Real Housewives series.

"If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it's like watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” the former First Lady said. "It's the same drama, and they're yelling at each other, and they don't get along, you know? I mean Stephen A. Smith, he's just like every other talk show host."

“He would be a great Real Housewife," guest star Matt Rogers added.

“He would be! So that's why I'm like, 'What's the difference?' It's just sociological drama," said Obama.

Stephen A. Smith is inarguably ESPN's biggest on-air personality, but he is also one of the industry's most polarizing voices. He can be famously combative and boisterous, and sometimes engages in personal feuds with other sports figures such as LeBron James and fellow commentator Jason Whitlock. For his part, Smith responded on his radio show. "Respectfully, disagree, and still remain pretty salty about what you said about us," Smith said.