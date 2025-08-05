Photos L-R by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images and Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images.
Michelle Obama Compares Stephen A. Smith to Watching ‘Real Housewives…’
The former First Lady was discussing reality TV in a recent episode of her ‘IMO’ podcast.
Michelle Obama got a word in on Stephen A. Smith during a recent episode of her podcast. Discussing her love of reality TV on her podcast, IMO — which she co-hosts with her brother Craig Robinson — Obama made an offhand comment about Smith. She compared the popular and controversial ESPN analyst to one of the famously contentious stars of the long-running Real Housewives series.
"If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it's like watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” the former First Lady said. "It's the same drama, and they're yelling at each other, and they don't get along, you know? I mean Stephen A. Smith, he's just like every other talk show host."
“He would be a great Real Housewife," guest star Matt Rogers added.
“He would be! So that's why I'm like, 'What's the difference?' It's just sociological drama," said Obama.
Stephen A. Smith is inarguably ESPN’s biggest on-air personality, but he is also one of the industry’s most polarizing voices. He can be famously combative and boisterous, and sometimes engages in personal feuds with other sports figures such as LeBron James and fellow commentator Jason Whitlock.
For his part, Smith responded on his radio show."Respectfully, disagree, and still remain pretty salty about what you said about us," Smith said.
Smith has recently been mulling a foray into politics.
“I’m a registered Independent. I don’t like either party,” Smith said during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in July. “And I think that part of the problems that exist, a large part of the problems that exist in this country, is because both sides have been so polarizing that it forces you, as an American citizen, if you out here busy busting your tail every day, trying to make ends meet, trying to pay, take care of your family, your loved ones, etc., etc., you don’t have the time to know all the intricate issues, all the integral issues.”
From Your Site Articles
- Barack & Michelle Obama Unveil Official Presidential Portraits ›
- The Fallacy Of "When They Go Low, We Go High" ›
- The Obamas Brought “Ether” Energy to 2024 DNC Speeches ›
- "Donald Trump Put My Family in Danger": Michelle Obama Reflects on 2016 Election ›
Related Articles Around the Web