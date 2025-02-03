Doechii Celebrates Grammy Win With New Song “Nosebleeds”

Hours — if not minutes — removed from winning the trophy for Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Doechii began a victory lap with “Nosebleeds,” an animated new single that brims with all the quirky creativity that helped her collect a Grammy last night.

Skittering over horns and sprightly percussion, Doechii unloads a series of not-so-humblebrags. She threads all the flexes with her customary agility: “Stepped out the swamp to the motherfucking stage / Cut the mic off, ’cause she ‘bout to misbehave.”

It’s a fittingly triumphant moment for a big W she collected just last night. Speaking on the win — which made her the third woman to ever win the Grammy for Best Rap Album — Doechii made it clear this wasn’t just about an award.

“I know that there is some Black girl out there watching me right now,” Doechii said as she held onto her new trophy. “I want to tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible. Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you, that tell you you can’t be here… that you’re too dark or that you’re not smart enough, or that you’re too dramatic or that you’re too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are.”

Check out her new song “Nosebleeds” for yourself below. Peep her Grammy speech beneath that.