Malcolm-Jamal Warner Thinks Hip-Hop Has Become Anti-Black

Malcolm-Jamal Warner is voicing his criticisms of hip-hop–and it’s not the first time. The famed actor and Grammy-winning musician sat down for an interview with legendary newswoman Monica Pearson and voiced his frustrations with the current state of hip-hop.

“When you listen to the hip-hop getting exposure, the messages that are getting the exposure are misogyny, murder, mayhem and disrespect of fellow Black people,” Warner explained.