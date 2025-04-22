Lizzo Calls For “Real Change” and Calls Out the White House

Lizzo made a demand for what she called “real change” in recent social media posts. The Grammy winner shared her thoughts on BlueSky , referencing white supremacy and social unrest.

“I want real change, and I know what it takes to see real change on a systemic level,” she posted. “Protests bring attention to demands. Marches without demands bear no fruit. Demands without a plan or an ultimatum aren’t threatening to any regime.”

“This system was built by white people to their economic benefit. The corruption happening today is white supremacy. It cannot be destroyed from the outside. White people have to come together and educate themselves on the system and be willing to be uncomfortable in it. Unify.”

Lizzo’s politics have been front and center. She made an appearance on Saturday Night Live last month and during a performance, was rocking a crop top with the word “TARIFFIED” on it. It appeared to be a clear message aimed at President Donald Trump’s ongoing implementation of tariffs as the U.S. engages in a trade war with China and other countries.

Back in 2023 , she used her platform to stand up for drag performers during her concert in Knoxville, Tennessee, in protest of the state’s legislation banning drag as part of “adult cabaret entertainment.” She performed "Everybody’s Gay” alongside a group of drag queens at the Thompson-Boling Arena.

On Monday, she called out the White House for its social media posts.

“THE WHITE HOUSE IS USING SOCIAL MEDIA TO TROLL US,” she wrote. “THE PRESIDENT DGAF ABOUT TONE POLICING HIMSELF. REPUBLICANS ARE TALKING OUT THEY NECKLACE TO JOURNALISTS. WE HAVE TO BE BOLDER.”