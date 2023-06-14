SZA & Lizzo to Headline Made In America In September

In September, JAY-Z founded music festival Made In America returns to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway with SZA and Lizzo as special headliners. The ladies join a full lineup during Labor Day weekend from September 2-3, including Miguel, Tems, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones and more. A “very special joint set” will also reintroduce once-rivals Mase and Cam’Ron, both who now host sports talk show It Is What It Is.

MIA marks SZA’s newest North American festival tour stop, as she’s currently in Europe for the second leg of The SOS Tour. The 33-year-old will renew North American tour dates on September 20, where she’ll perform at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Last December, SZA dropped her long-awaited sophomore album SOS, which features Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers and a posthumous verse from Ol’ Dirty Bastard.



With Latto as a supporting act, Lizzo wrapped up the North American leg of The Special 2our in Hartford, Connecticut earlier this month. Next month, the fourth leg of her tour will be in Oceania for five dates before ending in Japan. Last weekend, the four-time Grammy-winner co-headlined the Governors Ball in New York with Kendrick Lamar and Odesza.

Since 2012, Made in America has generated over $180 million in economic impact in Philadelphia as a two-day event. Performing last year at the festival were headliners Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator, along with Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalega, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Toro y Moi, Larry June, Victoria Monét and more.

Tickets for Made in America are available now.