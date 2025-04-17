Kilo Kish Teams Up With Miguel for New Single “Negotiate”

Kilo Kish is prepping her forthcoming EP Negotiations for release in May, and she has debuted her new single "Negotiate” — with frequent collaborator Miguel — to whet fans’ appetites before the project drops.

The EP serves as the follow-up to Kilo’s acclaimed 2022 album AMERICAN GURL. "Negotiate" comes on the heels of both the prelude “r3program,” which was released back in February; and “digital emotional,” which dropped in March.