Kilo Kish wears a tan skirt and button up shirt and stands at a distance leaning against a wall.
Photo courtesy of Kilo Kish.

Kilo Kish Teams Up With Miguel for New Single “Negotiate”

The follow-up EP to her acclaimed 2022 album AMERICAN GURL drops in May.

Kilo Kish is prepping her forthcoming EP Negotiations for release in May, and she has debuted her new single "Negotiate” — with frequent collaborator Miguel — to whet fans’ appetites before the project drops.

The EP serves as the follow-up to Kilo’s acclaimed 2022 album AMERICAN GURL. "Negotiate" comes on the heels of both the prelude “r3program,” which was released back in February; and “digital emotional,” which dropped in March.

Continuing the narrative themes of the visuals for the previous two singles, her upcoming EP presents the human body as a machine. Citizen LA describes her approach as “exploring the transactional nature of energy expenditure where every output necessitates an input.”

Kilo has also dropped the official music video. In a statement, she shared what has inspired the Negotiations project.

“Negotiations — as a whole — speaks to the everyday cuts and wounds that occur as a continuous result of productivity and creative-making," Kish says of the visuals and EP.

Kilo Kish is on a creative roll so far in 2025.

According to the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), in February, Kilocurated a residency with Womxn In Windows in Los Angeles at the museum to celebrate American Gurl: home – land; which is a presentation of six short films about land, diaspora and displacement from artists Melvonna Ballenger, Shenny De Los Angeles, Ella Ezeike, Solange Knowles, Alima Lee, and Cauleen Smith. The show closes with a performance on May 4.

You can check out the “Negotiate” video below.

