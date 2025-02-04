Killer Mike Sues Security Firm for Public Humiliation After Grammy Arrest

Just over a year after his arrest at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Killer Mike is taking action.

According to a Monday report from Rolling Stone , the 49-year-old, four-time Grammy winner (real name Michael Render) is taking legal action over the altercation, suing the security company responsible for detaining him backstage. Although no charges were filed against Render he is demanding justice for the very public incident.

On Monday, Render filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court against security company S&S Labor Force, citing false imprisonment, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence. The lawsuit states that Render was leaving the media center after accepting his Grammy and heading to the red carpet when security stopped him. Despite showing identification, he was allegedly detained and physically assaulted.

In his 2024 album Michael & the Mighty Midnight Revival: Songs for Sinners, Render references the event on the track “Humble Me,” making it clear that he believes excessive force was used: “I was sitting there in a room full of cops, like Daniel was sitting with the lions / I had to quiet my mind, I prayed and I prayed and I prayed” The squabble also ignited controversy among fans who felt the backstage drama was racially motivated and put a damper on his much-deserved Grammy win.

Rolling Stone, the company dismissed the allegations as “unfounded” and claimed its security personnel acted within the law and company policy. Render is now seeking a trial and financial compensation for damages.