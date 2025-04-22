Kandi Burruss Teams Up With Psiryn to Reimagine Classic Xscape Track

Psiryn is putting their spin on a beloved quiet storm classic from Xscape . The group’s new single “Softest” reworks the ’90s slow jam “The Softest Place On Earth,” and it features none other than Kandi Burruss herself on the track.

Produced by T-Nyce and written by Ashun,the track serves as a bridge between Burruss, her own legendary group, and the trio now making a name for themselves under her guidance. Originally written by R&B star Joe, “The Softest Place On Earth” was a single from Xscape’s third album, Traces Of My Lipstick.

Psiryn (Anaya Cheyenne, Jada Denise, and Victoria McQueen) has already enjoyed success; they’re the first R&B girl group in over two decades to top Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart with their breakout single “Sober.” And last year, the trio performed on The Queens of R&B Tour, which was headlined by Xscape and SWV.

While announcing the group, Kandi revealed that she and Nick Cannon were working together with Psiryn.

“Y’all know I’m from an era where girl groups were winning!” Kandi posted on IG when introducing the group in 2024. “Let me introduce to you, @psirynmusic!”

“@nickcannon & I are coming together to do this project along with the dynamic artist development team at @agientertainmentofficial. Follow @psirynmusic!! These girls can sang!!!!!”

It was Jermaine Dupri who signed Xscape originally to his So So Def label, and Dupri recently announced a new deal that could impact reissues from the group’s So So Def discography.

Dupri ’s So So Def Recordings launched a new partnership with Scooter Braun’s HYBE America. The deal means that So So Def can plan reissues of its legacy catalog and new releases utilizing HYBE’s distribution and infrastructure. Under their new agreement, So So Def and HYBE America are expected to begin rolling out new music under the deal in the coming months, including both legacy releases and brand-new signings, according to Variety .

We’ll see what it could mean for Kandi and Xscape’s catalogs going forward. In the meantime, you can check out “Softest” below: