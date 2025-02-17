Jay-Z and Diddy's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Gets Dismissed

A sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy has officially been dropped.

According to a report from CNN, attorneys for Jane Doe, who accused Jay-Z and Diddy of raping her after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, filed paperwork for a voluntary dismissal on Friday. Because it was filed with prejudice, the case can not be submitted for another lawsuit.

In a statement, Jay-Z's attorney confirmed and celebrated the dismissal of the case, which Jay had vehemently denied every step of the way. “The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice,” Alex Spiro, wrote in a statement. “By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.”

While Jay-Z no longer faces a sexual assault case, Diddy remains behind bars ahead of an eventual trial after being indicted for multiple charges, including sex trafficking. Despite his attempts to get released before trial, Diddy has been denied bail multiple times.