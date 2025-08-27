How Jamila Sams Built a Social-Emotional Curriculum That Actually Resonates

Before Jamila Sams built her award-winning education platform, We Do It 4 the Culture , she was behind the lens capturing hip-hop’s early digital rise. In the late ’90s, she freelanced as a photographer for Okayplayer during its message board heyday , even getting shoutouts from Questlove. “I used to intern with Annie Leibovitz in New York City, and I remember helping to edit some of the photographs from when she shot The Roots for Vanity Fair,” Sams said. “Even though Amir and Tariq were part of The Roots, they were still in the message boards. I have very deep roots [here] — no pun intended.”

Raised in West Philadelphia, Sams grew up steeped in culture and structure. Her father, a Harlem native, ran What’s Happening Now, a store on 48th and Spruce in Philly that sold fat shoelaces, spike bracelets, and snacks. “But it was less about kids coming to get penny candy and water ice than it was for them to see a Black male entrepreneur in their neighborhood,” she said. Sams, just 8 years old, often worked in the store and absorbed those conversations. “My dad kind of used hip-hop culture as a conduit to build connections with young people.”