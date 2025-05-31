Tyler, The Creator Says “You Gotta Be Delusional” to Make Stuff

Tyler, The Creator is getting real about being a successful creative. The Grammy winner participated in a “Tyler Talk” panelfor Converse in London, where he spoke about the importance of being “delusional” about creating. He also talked about artists needing a team.

“To make stuff, you gotta be delusional,” he said. “And when you’re delusional, you need people around you that trust you. Because what the f–k they gon’ trust? You say some normal stuff like, ‘The sky is blue.’ Yeah, you don’t need people to trust you to say that. I’m delusional, but I knew what I wanted to do since I was five years old.”

Tyler shared that when he was asked what he would do if he didn’t succeed as an artist.

“My imagination doesn’t even go that far because this is the only thing I was supposed to do,” he explained. “Like, I was legit the 12-year-old delusional kid like, ‘So I’mma get a Grammy.’ and n—-s was like, ‘Shut up, Charizard just beat Pikachu.’ So, just be delusional.”

Earlier this year, fellow West Coast mainstay Ice Cube praised Tyler for his artistry and likened him to another legendary hip-hop act out of California. In an interview with HipHopDX , Cube sent some well-deserved praise Tyler’s way.

“That’s L.A. That’s the L.A. people don’t know about — ultra-creative individuals who won’t conform to the culture of gangbanging. They’re going to be themselves,” he said.

“He reminds me of, like, The Pharcyde … You’re going to always have those groups who are going to stay down with their own style and their own flavor, and going to win with it,” he added. “Because they’re not conforming, they’re not being what you want them to be; they’re being who they are. And you gotta salute that.”

Tyler, The Creator is currently on the road with his 2025Chromakopia: The World Tour. According to Converse , he’s also preparing tolaunch the 1908 Program with their brand. Tyler updated designs for the Naut-1 and the Coach Jogger silhouettes. The Tyler, The Creator x Converse Naut-1 and Coach Jogger will be available in a limited global release on June 20.

You can watch Converse’s “Tyler Talk” London interview below.