‘I Love Nali’ Is A Love Letter To New Age R&B
Nali’s sonic diary that captures the quiet moments most music leaves behind.
I Love Nali is not simply the debut project from the Brooklyn-reared songstress; it serves as a playbook of sonic symphonies regarding love, life and reflection. Upon listening to the project’s opener, “callmeatthewrongtime,” it’s readily apparent that her project isn’t shaped around a singular musical genre or mood. Instead, it drifts, lingers, loops, and returns like memory, and is an album that lives and thrives in the moments that many people may skip past.
Nali is intentional with her sound, blending ambient textures, jazzy chords, and melodies with her Caribbean heritage. Her airy vocals float just above the soundscapes, unfolding more like an internal monologue or an inside peek into the reflection of her journey. Nali knows how to let a moment breathe, and how to make utter silence feel like a part of her story.
In her Player’s Pass interview with Okayplayer, Nali opens up about the inspiration behind her writing process, the unexpected virality that followed, and how she’s evolved. When asked whether she writes to remember or to forget, Nali doesn’t hesitate: “To forget... sometimes both — but mostly to forget.” That unspoken emotional tug-of-war between holding on and letting go resonates through nearly every song on the album, particularly on standouts like “wait for you.” When the conversation swings toward dream collaborations, Nali doesn’t hesitate to answer. “Ambré,” she says. “I just love her music — she inspired me to sing.” It makes sense; both carry a shared warmth, deep emotional register, and a commitment to storytelling in their music. However, Nali’s voice remains distinctly her own.
Nali reflects on the moment her growing audience began reaching out directly as the tipping point to take her profession seriously. It wasn’t an immediate transformation, she says, but a gradual realization sparked by a flood of messages following a repurposed post of her music from content creator ibreathemusicallday. Despite that external validation, however, she admits that fully owning her identity as a professional artist remains a work in progress.
“People started reaching out to me in that DM after that clip went viral,” Nali says, “but I still, like, don’t feel like that.”
The growth and potential in Nali’s music are undeniable, as I Love Nali stands as a compelling reflection of her artistry. The project is more than just that—it is a declaration of self-love and vulnerability that encourages all who listen to do the same, and a reason why you would love Nali too.For more on Nali, check out our latest episode of Player’s Pass below.
