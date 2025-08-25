‘I Love Nali’ Is A Love Letter To New Age R&B

I Love Nali is not simply the debut project from the Brooklyn-reared songstress; it serves as a playbook of sonic symphonies regarding love, life and reflection. Upon listening to the project’s opener, “ callmeatthewrongtime ,” it’s readily apparent that her project isn’t shaped around a singular musical genre or mood. Instead, it drifts, lingers, loops, and returns like memory, and is an album that lives and thrives in the moments that many people may skip past.

Nali is intentional with her sound, blending ambient textures, jazzy chords, and melodies with her Caribbean heritage. Her airy vocals float just above the soundscapes, unfolding more like an internal monologue or an inside peek into the reflection of her journey. Nali knows how to let a moment breathe, and how to make utter silence feel like a part of her story.