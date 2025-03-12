The Secret to Attaining Healthy, Natural, Glowing Skin

Dr. Mariah White is a seasoned esthetic nurse professional based in Seattle. Her qualifications include a Doctorate of Nursing Practice degree and seven years of experience as a nurse practitioner in urgent care and emergency medicine. In addition to her busy lifestyle, she is also a successful entrepreneur and the mother of two lovely girls. She's currently a certified nurse practitioner with Pinch , a tech-enabled med spa concierge serving the Seattle area.

Okayplayer: Being a certified nurse aesthetician, what are some of the most common skin issues you see women of color dealing with?

Dr. Mariah White: One of the biggest concerns I see for women of color is hyperpigmentation — whether from acne, inflammation, or hormonal changes like melasma. Our skin tends to produce more melanin, so when it’s irritated or inflamed, it can leave behind dark spots that take a long time to fade. I also see a lot of clients struggling with uneven skin tone and sensitivity from using products that weren’t designed for our skin. And of course, dryness and dullness — especially during colder months or postpartum, when hormones shift — are also really common. A lot of what I do is help women build routines that strengthen their skin and make them feel confident, even while they're working through these concerns.

What are some common mistakes women make with the everyday care of their skin and face?

Honestly, I see so many women overcomplicating their skincare. I get it — there are so many products out there, and it’s easy to think we need to use everything to get results. But often, layering too many actives like retinol, acids and vitamin C without guidance leads to irritation, which makes things like hyperpigmentation worse. Another big one is skipping sunscreen — especially in communities of color. I always say, the best glow starts with protecting your skin. And finally, I think a lot of women don’t give themselves grace — skin health is a journey, and we need to be patient with it, not beat ourselves up when it’s not perfect.

Can you give us three to five daily natural rituals that women (specifically women of color) can incorporate into their routine for better skin health?

Absolutely! I’m a big believer in simple rituals that you can realistically stick to, especially as a mom myself:

(1) Gentle cleansing morning and night — Don't strip your skin. Use a nourishing cleanser and avoid hot water.

(2) Daily facial massage — Even if it’s just a minute with your hands, it boosts circulation and brings out your natural glow.

(3) Layer hydration — A lightweight serum (like hyaluronic acid) followed by a moisturizer helps maintain that plump, healthy look.

(4) Never skip sunscreen — I love mineral sunscreens that work well on deeper skin tones — there are great options now that don’t leave a white cast.

(5) Take a moment for yourself — Whether it’s breathing deeply, sipping tea, or speaking affirmations in the mirror, stress management is a huge part of skin health.

If a client wants to achieve a healthy look with glowing, radiant skin, what are some beauty tips you would give them?

Focus on hydration and consistency. You don’t need a 12-step routine — just products that nourish and protect your skin. A vitamin C serum can brighten and even skin tone, and adding a weekly gentle exfoliation (like an enzyme mask) can smooth and refresh. Also, don’t sleep on moisturizer and SPF — well-moisturized skin reflects light better and gives that natural glow. And I always remind people: drink water, get your sleep and eat well — because glow starts from within.

Are there any other dietary recommendations you give your clients for better skin health?

Yes! What you eat definitely shows up on your skin. I always recommend foods rich in antioxidants and healthy fats — like berries, leafy greens, avocados, and salmon. Omega-3s are amazing for reducing inflammation and keeping skin supple. I also tell my clients to watch their sugar and processed foods intake, since those can trigger breakouts and dullness. And of course — water, water, water! Staying hydrated is one of the simplest ways to improve your skin.

Lastly, can you speak a bit about the unrealistic beauty standards that young women and girls see on social media, TV, and advertisements and how they can be confident in their own skin?

This is something I’m really passionate about, especially as a mom of two girls. Social media shows a filtered version of reality — skin without pores, texture, or lines. But real skin has all of those things, and that’s normal and beautiful. I always remind my clients and my daughters that their worth is not in how they look but in who they are. Skin is not meant to be "perfect." It’s meant to protect you, reflect your health, and change with you through life.

For women of color, it’s even more important to celebrate our natural beauty — our skin tones, features, and hair textures — because we haven’t always been represented in mainstream beauty. Confidence comes from knowing your value and embracing what makes you unique, not from chasing impossible beauty standard

