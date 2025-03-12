Treat Your Scalp to a Little Self-Care and Thank Us Later

If you’ve ever closed your eyes at the shampoo bowl and wished your stylist would keep massaging your scalp just a little longer, then NYC’s scalp spas might be calling your name. This growing trend is booming, with searches for “scalp treatment” skyrocketing by 150 percent in the past year. It's more than just a fancy wash and condition — scalp spas offer deep cleansing, massage and treatments that promote hair growth, reduce stress and leave your head feeling brand new.

Scalp spas are for all, including the 4C girlies, and are perfect for a post-braid-takedown scalp refresh. Plus, scalp health is directly linked to hair growth, according to the experts , and with the rise of 'skinification' in hair care, more people are treating their scalps like an extension of their skincare routine. Research shows that regular scalp massages can improve circulation, reduce dandruff and even help with thinning hair. Plus, the relaxation? Unmatched. Whether you're between box braids or just want an hour of extreme tranquility, it might be time to try a scalp facial. Here are four NYC scalp spas to check out: Headspa by Mark Ryan (Manhattan) A go-to for scalp and soul, this spa tackles dryness, thinning hair and stress with treatments designed to leave you feeling brand new. Guifei Spa (Flushing, Queens) NYC's viral head spa brings Korean and Japanese scalp detox techniques straight to Queens for the ultimate refresh. HK Health and Beauty (Midtown) A luxe escape where nourishing ingredients and soothing head therapy meet to keep your scalp and mind in perfect balance. Masa Kanai Head Spa (Manhattan) A Japanese holistic head spa that blends scalp therapy with deep relaxation, complete with a custom consultation to address your specific needs.