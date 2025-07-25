Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns.
Freddie Gibbs Disses Curren$y, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones on 'Alfredo 2'
Gunna and Akademiks also catch shots on the rapper’s new album with The Alchemist.
Alfredo 2, the new joint album from Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, is out today (July 25) and the project is already making waves, as Gibbs is taking no prisoners. Jim Jones, Curren$y, Benny The Butcher and more catch direct shots from the Indiana rapper.His longstanding animosity towards former collaborator Curren$y gets aired out on “Gas Station Sushi.” The two
previously collaborated on 2018’s Fetti — also produced by Alchemist.
“Could've ran that Fetti by myself, b**ch, I'm the best with Al, yeah…”
Gibbs also went at Gunna and DJ Akademiks on the track “Lavish Habits.”
“I'm still gon' squeeze Akademiks t*tties, that fat b*st**d / Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat b*st**d."
And on “Empanadas,” he references his feuds — and physical altercations — with Jim Jones and Benny The Butcher — referencing his Miami fight with the former and his fracas in Buffalo with the latter’s crew.
“Smacked him in Miami, his boys jumped me, he played it safe/
Bitches in Buffalo did the same thing, they was throwin' plates/
Limped away on his good foot, but he ain’t bust a grape…”
Alfredo 2 is the sequel to Gibbs and Alc’s critically acclaimed 2020 project, Alfredo.
Prior to Alfredo 2’s release, the duo also dropped the project’s opening track “1995” and an accompanying short film. Directed by Nick Walker and shot on location in Japan, Alfredo: The Movie is a glimpse into the Alfredo 2 world, with Gibbs and The Alchemist playing the roles of partners in a Yakuza criminal underworld.
Alfredo was up for Best Rap Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021.
From Your Site Articles
- Your Old Droog Drops New Video With Assists from Just Blaze and Conductor Williams ›
- Stream Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist's New Album 'Alfredo,' Featuring Benny the Butcher, Conway & More ›
- Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Announce ‘Alfredo 2’ Release Date ›
Related Articles Around the Web