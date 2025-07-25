Freddie Gibbs Disses Curren$y, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones on 'Alfredo 2'

Alfredo 2, the new joint album from Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist , is out today (July 25) and the project is already making waves, as Gibbs is taking no prisoners. Jim Jones , Curren$y , Benny The Butcher and more catch direct shots from the Indiana rapper.

His longstanding animosity towards former collaborator Curren$y gets aired out on “Gas Station Sushi.” The two

previously collaborated on 2018’s Fetti — also produced by Alchemist.