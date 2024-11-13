Taylor Russell in Talks to Be in Frank Ocean’s Movie: Report

A new detail has come about regarding a movie Frank Ocean is leading.

Russell, a Canadian actor, has appeared in the Netflix documentary sci-fi series Lost in Space, as well as films Waves, Escape Room and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, and Bones and All. Ocean appeared in the soundtrack for Waves, courtesy of his song “Mitsubishi Sony.”

Aside from this, nothing else is really known about Ocean’s movie. As Uproxx noted , news of the film first surfaced in 2022, when Discussing Film reported that Ocean was in talks with A24 and fellow indie distributor 2AM (which is financially backed by A24) to make the movie happen.

Along with rumors of a movie has been a long-awaited album from Ocean. The artist teased that he was working on a new project during his Coachella performance last year.

“It’s been so long. Everybody I’ve talked to has said how long it’s been, so long, so long... but I have missed you," he told the crowd. "I want to talk about why I’m here, because it’s not because of the new album. Not that there’s not a new album, but there’s not right now. It’s not right now."