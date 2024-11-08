ESC TO CLOSE

Erykah Badu performs live on stage at Espaço Unimed on November 6, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images.

Erykah Badu Teases New Music, Says it's a Collab Album

Although Erykah Badu has collaborated with artists for past releases, this is the first time she’s ever described one of her projects as a collaborative album.

Erykah Badu has shared that she has new music on the way — and it’s going to be a collaborative album.

During a recent The Breakfast Club, the Dallas neo-soul singer revealed that she has new music in the works.


“I mean, I’m writing right now. I got a project coming out soon,” she said.

“A full album?” co-host Charlamagne tha God asked.

“Yeah. But I can’t tell y’all about it,” Badu replied.

Charlamagne then asked how soon the project would be released, to which the Baduizm artist said, “It’s going to be soon, soon.”

“Like, by end of the year soon, or next year soon?” co-host DJ Envy asked.

“We’ll see,” Badu answered, adding, “It’s an important one. It’s a collab album.”

She also offered a not-too-helpful hint at who she’s making the album with, only sharing that “he’s a guy.”

Although the neo-soul singer has collaborated with artists for past releases, this is the first time she’s ever described one of her projects as a collaborative album.

Nevertheless, whenever this album drops, it’ll serve as the follow-up to 2015’s But You Caint Use My Phone mixtape. So it’ll be close to almost a decade since we’ve last had a full body of work from Badu.

Elsewhere in The Breakfast Club interview, Badu also discussed her fashion sense, what made the late revered producer J Dilla brilliant and more.

