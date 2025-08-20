Earl Sweatshirt Shares New Album Release Date

Earl Sweatshirt has announced the release date and shared artwork for his upcoming album, Live Laugh Love. Earl posted a snippet on Instagram along with the release date, album art and a meme of LeBron James .

Earl and his wife, actress Aida Osman, have recently welcomed a baby girl. Osman posted maternity pics on her Instagram and included the caption:

“We never made it to a studio to take maternity photos but right before I got induced Thebe suggested we do self-timer in the backyard. It’s always perfect because it’s ours! Live Laugh Love everyone.”

Live Laugh Love is set to drop on August 22. This is Earl’s first project since 2023’s The Alchemist-produced Voir Dire.

Check out the track list below.

“gsw vs sac”

“FORGE”

“INFATUATION”

“Gamma (need the <3)”

“WELL DONE!”

“Live”

“Static”

“CRISCO”

“TOURMALINE”

“Heavy Metal aka ejecto seato!”

“exhaust”