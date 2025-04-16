Drake Bought Another Pharrell Chain off of Kid Cudi

Editor's Note: This post was originally published in November 2024 and has been updated for comprehensiveness.

The latest piece in Drake's jewelry collection is yet another one of Pharrell's old chains. Purchased with a winning bid of $243,750 at auction from Kid Cudi, the white gold brain pendant joins Pharrell's iconic 2005 N.E.R.D. chain and others in Drake's collection. Many of Drake's Pharrell pieces were also purchased at the same auction where Kid Cudi originally purchased the brain pendant for $725,000 in 2005.

If Drake was trying to get a rise out of Pharrell, he might have to try a little harder.

Speaking with GQ during an interview for their 2024 Men of the Year series, the multi-hyphenate spoke on Drake buying some of his jewelry through an auction before tersely addressing Drake’s subsequent boasts about the chains on Travis Scott’s “Meltdown” and Drizzy’s own Kendrick Lamar diss track, “Family Matters.”