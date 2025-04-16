Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage.
Drake Bought Another Pharrell Chain off of Kid Cudi
Pharrell's famous chains have been repeatedly brought up in Drake's various industry feuds, including his Kendrick Lamar diss, "Family Matters."
Editor's Note: This post was originally published in November 2024 and has been updated for comprehensiveness.
The latest piece in Drake's jewelry collection is yet another one of Pharrell's old chains. Purchased with a winning bid of $243,750 at auction from Kid Cudi, the white gold brain pendant joins Pharrell's iconic 2005 N.E.R.D. chain and others in Drake's collection. Many of Drake's Pharrell pieces were also purchased at the same auction where Kid Cudi originally purchased the brain pendant for $725,000 in 2005.
If Drake was trying to get a rise out of Pharrell, he might have to try a little harder.
Speaking with GQ during an interview for their 2024 Men of the Year series, the multi-hyphenate spoke on Drake buying some of his jewelry through an auction before tersely addressing Drake’s subsequent boasts about the chains on Travis Scott’s “Meltdown” and Drizzy’s own Kendrick Lamar diss track, “Family Matters.”
When asked about whether Drizzy’s bars affected him, Skateboard P simply replied, “It didn’t” before confirming that Drake’s barbs didn’t “strike” him.
If you’ve been keeping score, you might find it hard to believe Pharrell’s words. If you haven’t, here’s the rundown: at the time, Drake was beefing with Pusha T, who was once signed to Pharrell’s record label. The two remain frequent enough collaborators. In what appeared to be an attempt to get at Push — or perhaps some unexplored beef with Skateboard P — Drizzy bragged about owning P’s jewelry.
“I melt down the chains that I bought from yo’ boss / Give a f–k about all of that heritage s–t,” he rapped on “Meltdown.” Meanwhile, on “Family Matters,” Drake revisited the topic, rapping, “You wanna take up for Pharrell / Then come get his legacy out of my house.”
While he didn’t speak as much on Drizzy specifically, Pharrell did get philosophical when he touched on the idea of letting things go physically and mentally.
“I guess some things are not for me to understand,” he told GQ. “When you let things go, a huge part of it is actually letting go. Not just of the physical item, but letting go of your connection to what it’s supposed to mean, or the memory. You’re literally letting them go. That was the purpose. It’s like when people sell something and they go, ‘I just want to make sure you take care of it because this is my baby.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, no.’ This is not my baby. That’s why I’m letting it go.”
