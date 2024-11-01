Did Drake and Future Squash Their Beef?

When Future and Metro Boomin dropped consecutive Drake diss albums this past spring, it looked like one of rap’s great duos had been eviscerated. Understandably, fans believed Drake and Hendrix would never be able to settle their differences. But now it looks like they might have done just that.



According to veteran journalist Elliott Wilson — who’s known for knowing stuff like this — the two artists have contacted each other to hash out their differences. He said as much during an episode of HipHopDX’s The Bigger Picture.

“Drake and Future have gotten on the phone and resolved their differences,” Wilson explained, citing a “good authority.” “All I can really say is, they got on the phone and whatever seems to be the issues, they seem to come to a place of resolving that. Metro not included.”This report arrives one day after Young Thug was released from jail after pleading guilty in his YSL RICO case. In a tweet he posted weeks prior, Thugger had called for Metro and Future to put their issues aside. “@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin,” Thugger wrote in the last tweet he posted before his release.

To this day, it’s unclear what, exactly, led Future and Metro to beef with Drizzy, but Hendrix himself retweeted Thugger’s message. Although the beef seemed very real, Drake and Future had developed a very strong connection on and off wax before they engaged in a war of words, so the chance for reconciliation was probably always more possible than people imagined.

It’s still unclear what’s what. Maybe Drizzy and Hendrix will drop a song about it.