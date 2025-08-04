Doechii Announces First Headlining Tour During Lollapalooza Set

Doechii is hitting the road on her first headlining tour. She announced the news during her set at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Saturday (Aug. 2). The Live From The Swamp tour is produced by Live Nation, and will feature the Grammy winner performing through a 12-city North American run.

Things will kick off on October 14 at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago and will conclude in Seattle on November 10.

She made the announcement in style at Lollapalooza, closing her set by driving off in an albino alligator car with the upcoming dates. And prior to reveal, albino gators appeared in the cities she's set to play, including Atlanta's Piedmont Park, at the Welcome to Texas sign, San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, Seattle's Space Needle, La Jolla Cove in San Diego, and floated down the Chicago River. Fans can also register via phone to receive early updates. According to Variety, to participate in the Doechii Artist Presale on Friday, August 8, at 10:00 AM local time, fans must sign up by Wednesday, August 6, at 10:00 PM local time. No codes are needed – access is tied to their Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. The remaining tickets will be available during the general sale beginning next Monday, August 11, at 10:00 AM local time.