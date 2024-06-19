Cardi B Puts on a Show at Coney Island Art Walls

Whether it’s impromptu Instagram Live sessions, stellar remixes or magazine covers, you can find Cardi B any and everywhere. But she kept things very New York when she performed at Coney Island Art Walls in Brooklyn this past Saturday. Taking the stage at the venue, she performed tracks like “Enough (Miami),” “Up” before bringing out fellow N.Y. spitters Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow.

Bouncing across the stage, Cardi brought a whole lot of electricity to the building in a display that should only make her fans want a new album. Despite her cultural omnipresence, Cardi’s only released one major label album in the last six years. Speaking to Rolling Stone for their May cover story, she explained that she wanted her LP to feature a full range of emotions and sounds.

“I’m a different person every single day,” she explained.. “When I’m in a good mood and I’m with my friends, [I’m] like, ‘Damn, I want my shit to be played in this club.’ But then I might be mad with my man, so it’s like now I want to do this song. But then I want to do a pop record. I want to do my sing-y shit.”

Here’s to hoping she can find the right balance. In the meantime, check out footage from her performance below: