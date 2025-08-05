August Albums We’re Excited to Hear

August means summer is winding down, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t hot music releases to look forward to.

Chance The Rapper makes his return with his new project, Star Line; and fellow Midwest representer Kid Cudi also delivers the long-awaited Free. The veterans won’t be outdone: icons like Rakim and Ghostface each come through with the cred to remind you they’re among the best who’ve ever done it. And fans everywhere are geared up for Abi & Alan from Erykah Badu and The Alchemist.

Here are some of the albums we are looking forward to this month.

ERYKAH BADU AND ALCHEMIST - 'ABI & ALAN'

The neosoul icon and the super-producer have been talking about the album all year and embarked on a tour together this summer.

YOUNG NUDY - 'PARADISE'

The Atlanta rapper has already dropped the infectious “Iced Tea,” and his new project promises to be a collection of uniquely trippy ATL stoner rap.

JID - 'GOD DOES LIKE UGLY'

The ATL is well-represented in August, as JID also drops his long-awaited follow-up to 2022’s The Forever Story.

RAKIM AND BIG GHOST LTD - 'THE REUP'

The God MC teams up with Big Ghost on this highly-anticipated project that sees a limited release before a wider drop in early September.

CIARA - 'CICI'

The Queen of Crunk’nB expands on her EP of the same name with a full drop on her own independent label.

GHOSTFACE KILLAH - 'SUPREME CLIENTELE 2'

As part of Mass Appeal’s slate of releases this year, the legend Ghostdini delivers the sequel to his most acclaimed work.

LUPE FIASCO - SAMURAI DX

The expanded version of last year’s Samurai comes on that album’s one year anniversary and features reworked instrumentals and added bonus tracks.

KID CUDI - 'FREE'

He’s been dropping hints about the overall poppy vibe of the project, so expect a push into a new direction for the rap vet.

MURS - 'LOVE AND ROCKETS 3:16 (THE EMANCIPATION)'

In what is billed as his final album, the L.A. indie rap legend is dropping the project via Bandcamp before it gets a wider release on mainstream DSPs.

EVIDENCE - 'UNLEARNING, VOL. 2'

The fifth solo album from the Rhymesayers emcee features production from The Alchemist, Conductor Williams, Graymatter and more.

CHANCE THE RAPPER - 'STAR LINE'

The Chicago star finally has his sophomore album on deck, coming six years after his debut studio album The Big Day.

RIO DA YUNG OG - 'F.L.I.N.T.'

Real life raps with a uniquely Michigan flow and perspective, Rio has been known for keeping it street and carrying a torch for Flint’s legacy.

MGK - 'LOST AMERICANA'

The rapper/singer/songwriter is looking for a lost country on his new project. Says a lot when you can get Bob Dylan to narrate your teaser trailer.

ROC MARCIANO AND DJ PREMIER - 'THE REALEST PROFESSION'

Building on the buzz of two stellar early singles, these two titans of classic East Coast hip-hop finally drop their full collaborative project.