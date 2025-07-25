Anthony Mackie is surely a talented actor. He’s been in hit movies for decades; from 8 Mile to The Hurt Locker to Marvel’s Captain America franchise. He recently appeared on The Tonight Show to promote Twisted Metal Season 2, when host Jimmy Fallon congratulated him on his Emmy nomination for his performance in Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ series The Studio. Mackie shared that he automatically assumed his white co-stars would land nods over him.

“I’m on set… and I look over and everybody’s like ‘Congratulations!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, what white dude got nominated?’” Mackie said. “Because I’m the white dude legend when it comes to nominations and wins. I made Ryan Gosling famous. I made Jeremy Renner famous. I made Bryan Cranston famous. I now made Ron Howard famous! I’m like, if you want to get nominated, I’m the dude. You know what I mean?”