Angel Reese Targeted by Racist Fans, WNBA Investigating

Angel Reese was allegedly targeted by racist taunts during the WNBA season-opening matchup between Reese’s Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever. The game was highlighted by Reese facing off against the Fever’s star Caitlin Clark , but according to Sports Illustrated , the WNBA is investigating alleged racial comments that were aimed at Reese by fans in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The high-profile rivalry between Reese and Clark has been one of the most talked-about storylines in the WNBA since the two entered the league in 2024. A flagrant foul from Clark against Reese became a flashpoint during the game, with Reese being held back from retaliating after Clark’s flagrant, and both Reese and Clark's teammate, Aliyah Boston, receiving offsetting technical fouls.

The Fever defeated the Sky 93-58.