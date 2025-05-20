ESC TO CLOSE
Angel Reese Targeted by Racist Fans, WNBA Investigating

Chicago Sky star allegedly taunted with racial slurs during game against Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever.

Angel Reese was allegedly targeted by racist taunts during the WNBA season-opening matchup between Reese’s Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever. The game was highlighted by Reese facing off against the Fever’s star Caitlin Clark, but according to Sports Illustrated, the WNBA is investigating alleged racial comments that were aimed at Reese by fans in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The high-profile rivalry between Reese and Clark has been one of the most talked-about storylines in the WNBA since the two entered the league in 2024. A flagrant foul from Clark against Reese became a flashpoint during the game, with Reese being held back from retaliating after Clark’s flagrant, and both Reese and Clark's teammate, Aliyah Boston, receiving offsetting technical fouls.

The Fever defeated the Sky 93-58.

"Basketball play,” Reese said in a press conference after the game. “Refs got it right. Move on.

The WNBA issued a statement about the slurs.

"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms - they have no place in our league or in society,” the league said in the statement. “We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter."

The Fever also addressed the situation.

"We are aware of the allegations of inappropriate fan conduct during yesterday's game and we are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation. We stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players," Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines said in a post on social media.

