Flipping the Tables on Grind Culture: Alencia Johnson on Rest, Success and Black Women's Mental Health

For years, Alencia Johnson was the definition of "booked and busy." A political strategist and activist, she built a career working with major campaigns, including Elizabeth Warren’s presidential run. But at the height of her success, she found herself questioning whether the grind was worth the cost.

That reckoning became the foundation for her new book, Flip the Tables: The Everyday Disruptor’s Guide to Finding Courage and Making Change, out March 11. Johnson examines the pressures of grind culture — especially for Black women — and redefines what success should truly look like.