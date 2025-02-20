The first Black video game characters were more stereotypes than … well, characters. Street Fighter II’s Dee Jay was probably seen as a course correction, but he might as well have been called Jammin’ Jayson the Hip-Hop Kickboxer. In the 1987 Commodore 64 game, Street Beat, writers called Rockin Rodney’s stereo — get this — a “ghetto blaster.”

The history of Black characters in video games has been undeniably murky, and even attempts at diversity in the 2000s and 2010s were suffocatingly clumsy– i.e. the sexualization of Sheva in Resident Evil. Stranded between white-centered games, Black video game characters were often rendered as tokens — parts of thoughtless diversity quotas to be marked off a haphazardly created checklist for a corporate bigwig to simply look like they tried. But through time, sincere innovation and, frankly, more Blackness in the gamer world, Black video game characters have grown to become genuinely indelible parts of American culture.

Today, to celebrate Black History Month in the best way OkayPlayerGo can, we take a look at the 30 most iconic Black characters in video game history. Without further ado, let’s go.

Lee Everett — 'The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series' Photo by Telltale Games. As a former college professor turned killer turned zombie resistance leader, Lee Everett is the everyman emotional center for one of the more culturally important games ever. Complex and endearing in his devotion to Clementine, Lee had one of the strongest emotional arcs in the Walking Dead series, and in doing so, presented a fully realized portrait of a human being — capable of disaster, redemption and undeniable heroism.

Capt. Kimble "Irish" Graves — ‘Battlefield 4’ Photo by EA. A standout in a game known for its sweeping storytelling and engaging gameplay, Irish is outspoken and his own kind of noble — memorable from his introduction. Fittingly, The Wire alum Michael K. Williams brings grizzled soul to the character; his gruff vocal tone imbues him with world-weary determination. Irish’s Battlefield 2042 comeback served as a fitting send-off for the late actor.

Carl "CJ" Johnson — ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ Photo by Rockstar Games. The protagonist of GTA: San Andreas, CJ has a compelling backstory and is richly drawn in the storytelling so he never feels like a caricature. Voiced by rapper Young Maylay, he’s one of the most popular and recognizable characters in the series; and his iconic line, “Here we go again,” becoming a hall of fame meme has made him an icon for a whole new generation.

Alyx Vance — ‘Half Life 2’ Photo by Valve. The daughter of former Black Mesa scientist Eli Vance and Azian Vance, Alyx, via her close relationship to her dad Eli and bond with initial protagonist Gordon Freeman, is one of the most weighty characters in the Half Life series. For many she represents the more evolved presentation of female characters of color in contemporary gaming; she’s scrappy and smart, not a hypersexualized vixen; and she’s a survivor, not a damsel in distress.

Miles Morales — ‘Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Photo by Sony. After co-starring alongside Peter Parker, Miles Morales really came to the fore in this 2020 classic. Proving that he could thrive outside of the shadow of an icon, Morales’ own story was immersively engaging and gamers got to experience his growing pains as an inexperienced Spidey. As the face of his own title, Morales proved he had the sincerity, heart and heroism to make him an instant fan favorite.



Adam Hunter — ‘Streets of Rage IV’ Photo by Dotemu. A police officer with a code, Adam Hunter was one of the 1990s characters who helped set a new standard for Black portrayals in gaming. His family matters to him — namely his brother Eddie “Skate” Hunter and his daughter Cherry — and his ethics are a huge part of why he’s embraced by so many.

Jax — ‘Mortal Kombat II’ Photo by Midway Games. It doesn’t get more classic than Jackson “Jax” Briggs. He stood out at a time when Black characters were often crude stereotypes; one of the more prominent Black game characters of the 1990s — who felt somewhat grounded and less like a hackneyed distortion or caricature. Eventually gaining his famous bionic arms in MK3, he would become a fixture in the MK franchise. Jax helped set the table for more fully developed Black characters in gaming.

Clementine — ‘Walking Dead’ ​​Photo by Telltale Games.​ The emotional counterpoint to Lee Everett and the heart and soul of Walking Dead. Clementine is a beloved character whose story arc has captured fans’ attention since she was introduced, and her growth is some of The Walking Dead’s most engrossing.

Sgt. Avery Johnson — ‘Halo’ Photo by Halo Studios. A UNSC Marine who served as something of a constant throughout the original Halo trilogy; Sgt. Johnson is a fan favorite. Energetic and sarcastic, Johnson often cracked jokes and lobbed insults at the expense of the Covenant and playfully with fellow soldiers and Chief. He delivered some of the most iconic lines in the original games, including his masterful speech in Halo 2 that began with “Dear Humanity…”

Balrog — ‘Street Fighter II’ Photo by Capcom. With a character design originally meant to evoke Mike Tyson, Balrog quickly became one of the most iconic Black characters in gaming. In the early ’90s, the popularity of the Street Fighter II was staggering and over the years, Balrog becoming a constant for the franchise turned him into one of the most recognizable characters in video games. Alongside Mortal Kombat’s Jax, Balrog was a cultural game-changer.

Bruce Irvin — ‘Tekken 2’ Photo by Namco. The tough guy with a heart of gold, Irvin was a standout of Tekken 2 and has grown into a mainstay of the series. Cocky and (eventually) a natural leader, Irvin is an example of a ‘90s Black game character who went beyond the stereotypes of that period and evolved over time.

Storm — ‘Marvel vs Capcom’ Photo by Capcom. This iconic fighting game was one of the ‘90s most beloved, and the X-Men’s resident weather goddess and erstwhile leader was one of the most powerful – absolutely devastating with her whirlwind and typhoon attacks.

Augustus "Cole Train" — ‘Gears of War’ Photo by Xbox Games Studio. A regular of GOW since its inception, Cole Train has been a fixture for almost twenty years and he’s a GOW fan favorite — appearing across merch and in other media. A legendary persona, and voiced by Lester Speight, Cole is one of the more iconic Black game characters of the last two decades.

Riley Abel — ‘The Last Of Us: Left Behind’ Photo by Naughty Dog. The emotional heartbeat of TLOU, Riley is one of the series most beloved characters. Her tragic backstory and survivalist spirit are touchstones for the character and her bond with Ellie is one of the most heartfelt elements of Left Behind.

Leroy Smith — ‘Tekken 7’ Photo by Namco. A dedicated martial artist out of New York, Leroy Smith was one of Tekken's most underrated fighters initially. He’s a character-driven by justice and retribution — with an interesting arc over the course of Tekken 7 and 8.

Mike Tyson — ‘Mike Tyson’s Punch Out!!!’ Photo by Nintendo. One of the late 1980s most popular video games featured one of the most impactful athletes of his generation. The game was a reboot of the original arcade game Punch Out!!! And as protagonist Little Mac, you have to fight your way up to the boxing legend from Brooklyn. One of the most enduring titles of its era, someone actually beating final boss Tyson in the game would become the stuff of neighborhood lore.

Nessa — ‘Pokemon Sword/Shield’ Photo by Nintendo. A fan favorite since her debut in 2019, this Gym Leader has been a cosplay fixture and praised as a positive step forward for Black female characters in gaming. A tough-to-beat but affable character, Nessa’s powerful and beautiful persona has made her a Pokemon merch mainstay.

Sgt. Foley — ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ Photo by Activision. Voiced by the legendary Keith David, Foley is acting Commander of Hunter Two-One; known for leadership and barking orders at Ramirez. He’s become a favorite of MW2, with David’s performance in particular singled out for praise

Sylens — ‘Horizon’ A traveler with a passion for history and science, Sylens is a sage of Horizon — and often shrouded in secrecy. The late Lance Reddick brilliantly played Sylens, the charismatic actor breathing life into a layered depiction.

Ryley Robinson — ‘Subnautica’ Photo by Unknown Worlds Entertainment. The sole survivor of the Aurora crash, Ryley Robinson is the kind-hearted protagonist of the underwater game Subnautica, using his strength and determination to survive an alien marine world.Robinson is an example of Black characters’ growth in gaming over the years; no longer relegated to supporting or auxiliary roles, Robinson serves as the standalone face of the game.

Layla Ellison — ‘Redfall’ Photo by Bethesda Softworks. One of the newer characters here, she’s a telekinetic college student with a wide-ranging skill set, Layla was introduced as one of Redfall's four main protagonists. Complete with a vampire ex-boyfriend, she’s a powerful weapon against the bloodsuckers in the story.

Franklin Clinton — ‘Grand Theft Auto 5’ Photo by Rockstar Games. Voiced by Shawn Fonteno, the ambitious young Franklin is one of GTA’s most memorable and engaging protagonists. He’s working to evolve beyond his past and former associates, and forges a bond with GTA V protagonist Michael. A gangbanger character who veers away from stereotypes – and a GTA standout.

Mr Sandman — ‘Punch Out!!!’ Photo by Nintendo. One of the longest-tenured characters on this list and an iconic character of gaming since the 1980s, Mr. Sandman has remained a favorite for Punch Out!!! fans. Notoriously one of the hardest brawlers to defeat in the series, his design has often been compared to Joe Frazier.

Nadine Ross — ‘Uncharted’ Photo by Naughty Dog. She’s a South African former military leader and now a treasure hunter, a level-headed and practical antagonist. She was most fully formed in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a complex and nuanced baddie.

Jade — ‘Mortal Kombat’ Photo by Midway Games. She emerged during the fateful 1990s, when game characters of color were often relegated to supporting roles or stereotypes. Initially Jade was representative of both problems, but the character evolved over time. An assassin of the highest order, Jade is an icon of MK’s heyday.

Bayek of Siwa — ‘Assassin's Creed Origins’ Photo by Ubisoft. A memorable character in Assassin’s Creed lore, and portrayed by Abubakar Salim, Bayek of Siwa is a character driven by his beliefs. His ideals and his complexities make for a brilliantly contradictory figure; one known for ruthlessness as well as compassion.

Cere Junda — ‘Jedi Fallen Order’ Photo by EA. The Star Wars universe has quite a few interesting Black characters, but Cere Junda as the protagonist of Star Wars Jedi series is arguably the richest game-centric persona. Portrayed by the inimitable Debra Wilson, Junda is a survivor of the fabled Order 66 and has one of gaming’s most interesting character arcs.

Josh Stone — ‘Resident Evil 5’ Photo by Capcom. A supporting character who often serves as a backup to protagonists Chris and Sheva, Stone is nonetheless an engaging figure in the RE universe. His heroism in a somewhat underwritten role is still evident, and he’s driven by a desire to help his people.

Lucio — ‘Overwatch’ Photo by Blizzard Entertainment. A Brazilian DJ, Lucio is a character inextricably tied to music and one that has proven polarizing to some fans. In Overwatch, his persona is unique, and he’s a freedom fighter and champion for his people.