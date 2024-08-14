ESC TO CLOSE

Respiration Vol. 2: Okayplayer’s Monthly Wellness Wednesday Playlist
Credit: Illustration by Kaushik Kalidindi

For their Respiration Vol. 2 playlist, the Okayplayer staff includes selections from MAVI, Young Thug, Childish Gambino and more.

Due to global warming, potential allergies and, hey, the world basically being on fire, breathing easy isn’t exactly easy. You could argue that it’s rarely been harder. There are people to love and bad memories to forget — bills to pay and dreams to keep alive. It’s a lot, but we’re here to help. One way to do so is with Respiration, Okayplayer’s new staff playlistdesigned to help you sit down, unwind and simply kick it. Each month, our staff will update the playlist with the tracks we’ve been listening to to cool out lately. For this month’s edition, we’ve got selections from MAVI, Childish Gambino, Bob Marley and more.

So here it is. Take those shoes off and, while you’re at it, put those worries down, too. Deactivate, and just as the generic self-help advice has always told you to do, decompress. Get lost in the music and find yourself.

Respiration Vol. 2: An Okayplayer Playlist for Breathing Easy


1. Sade - "Cherish The Day"

2. Bob Marley - "No Woman, No Cry"

3. Eddie Okwedy - "Happy Birthday"

4. Curren$y featuring Stalley - "Address"

5. The Diplomats - "Who I Am"

6. Sir - "Karma"

7. MAVI - "Latch"

8. Young Thug featuring Juice WRLD - "Mannequin Challenge"

9. Navy Blue - "La Noche"

10. Childish Gambino - "Real Love"

11. Jah9 featuring Chronixx - "Note To Self (Okay)"

12. Bill Withers - "Can We Pretend"

13. 2Pac - "Old School"

14. Gordo featuring Drake - "Healing"

15. Lalah Hathaway - "I AM"

16. Steel Pulse - "Your House"

17. Chenayder featuring MAVI - "Colors"

