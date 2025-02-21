The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Reportedly Passes Away

Voletta Wallace , the mother of legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G. passed away Friday morning at the age of 78, according to reports from TMZ and The New York Post.

TMZ reported that Wallace died in hospice care in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, with Thomas Yanac, a coroner for Monroe County (which Stroudsburg resides in), sharing that her death was due to natural causes. The Post confirmed the news of Wallace’s death.