Taylor Townsend Calls Out Jelena Ostapenko at U.S. Open for Calling Her “Uneducated”

Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko’s match at the U.S. Open on Wednesday ended with a Townsend win, followed by a confrontation. After Townsend won 7-5, 6-1 in the second round, Ostapenko appeared to tell the women’s doubles world No. 1 that she has “no education” when Townsend approached Ostapenko for the customary handshake at the net.

Toward the end of the confrontation, Ostapenko appeared to repeat the phrase “you have no education” before Townsend responded that she could “learn how to take a loss better,” and walked away to shake hands with the chair umpire and appeal to the crowd.

“It’s competition, people get upset when they lose. Some people say bad things,” Townsend said to ESPN . “She told me I have no class, no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the U.S…

I’m looking forward to it. I mean, I’m looking forward to it, I beat her in Canada outside the U.S.”

Ostapenko wrote on social media that she, “told my opponent that she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding moment and didn’t say sorry at all…

There are some rules in tennis that most of the players follow, and it was [the] first time that this happened to me on tour. If she plays in her homeland, it doesn’t mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants.”

According to the New York Times , Townsend said Ostapenko’s words are a part of the heat of sport.

“I’m very strong,” she said. “I’m very proud as a Black woman being out here representing myself and representing us and our culture. I make sure that I do everything that I can to be the best representation possible every time that I step on the court and even off the court.”

She called out coded racism in Ostapenko’s comments.

“That has been a stigma in our community of being not educated and all of the things when it’s the furthest thing from the truth,” Townsend said.

“The thing that I’m the most proud of is that I let my racquet talk. Because ultimately, I’m the one here sitting in front of you guys moving on to the next round, getting the next check, moving on, being able to still be here and speak to you guys, and that’s what’s the most important.”

Ostapenko later challenged social media messages calling her racist.

“Wow how many messages I have received that I am racist,” she wrote.

“I was NEVER racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world, for me it doesn’t matter where you come from. There are some rules in tennis and unfortunately when the crowd is with you, you can’t use it in a disrespectful way to your opponent.”

Ostapenko pointed out Townsend warming up at the net at the start of the match as a sign of disrespect; Townsend said she has been warming up that way for years.

“It wasn’t anything targeted towards her to try and take her off of her game or her rhythm,” Townsend said. “I just was doing my thing. Honestly, laugh at it. I think it’s comical. I think that it’s kind of funny, because to then go online and have to justify what you said, you obviously feel some type of way and feel like you have to give an explanation for how you acted.”

Townsend will play either Anastasia Potapova or No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva in the next round.

“She’s packed up and she’s gone. I’m here, and that’s the only thing that matters,” she said.