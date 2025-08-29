The Weeknd Wants To Raise $1 Billion With Music Catalog

The Weeknd is reportedly looking to raise $1 billion in financing backed by his music catalog, which includes music publishing rights and master recordings. Bloomberg reports that New York-based private equity firm Lyric Capital Group is in talks with the Grammy-winning singer and they’ve reached out to other investors to secure the funds.

The Weeknd would use his stake in his music publishing rights and his share of the master recordings of the songs as collateral. Tesfaye can leverage his back catalog to investors.