Suspect Arrested In Project Pat's Son’s Murder Case

Project Pat’s son was shot and killed back in January, and, six months later, police have now charged someone in connection to the murder. Patrick Houston Jr. was shot to death in Memphis close to the intersection of Ketchum Road and Long Street back on January 10, 2025.

The U.S. Marshals Service has now issued a statement saying that 19-year-old Talia Jones was arrested on Tuesday (July 15) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for Facilitation of First-Degree Murder. A warrant was issued for Jones' arrest on June 27 after a Memphis Police Department investigation linked her to the killing of Houston, Jr. According to police, Jones fought Task Force members during the arrest. She is now in custody awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

According to WREG Memphis , Shelby County court records show that on October 24, 2024, Jones was arrested in Memphis for theft of property for allegedly shoplifting, and a week later, she was charged with aggravated assault during a domestic disturbance at her Ketchum Road apartment.

Court documents indicate that Jones and her girlfriend got into a fight and Jones claimed her girlfriend grabbed a hammer; and Jones said she grabbed a knife to defend herself but cut herself on the knife.

Both women were taken into custody but the charge against Jones was dismissed due to lack of prosecution. A bench warrant was issued for Jones on June 2 after she failed to appear in court for the shoplifting case.

Documents related to Jones’ alleged role in the deadly shooting of Pat Houston, Jr have not yet been released.