‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Adds Three More Actors to the Cast

The Snowfall spinoff pilot has added more series regulars. The follow-up to FX’s hit period drama about the 1980s South Central crack trade has added three actors to its ever-expanding cast, as the show looks to build on the world introduced in the original. According to Variety , Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, and Simmie Sims III are joining the pilot alongside previously announced leads and co-stars from the original series, Gail Bean and Isaiah John.

Blackk earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix limited series When They See Us. He also appeared in This Is Us. Smith has appeared in All American: Homecoming, BMF, The Quad and Legacies. Sims has appeared on Rap Sh!t and Bel-Air.