Screenshot from 'Snowfall' season one trailer, YouTube.
‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Adds Three More Actors to the Cast
FX pilot looks to explore West Coast gangsta rap in the ‘90s.
The Snowfall spinoff pilot has added more series regulars. The follow-up to FX’s hit period drama about the 1980s South Central crack trade has added three actors to its ever-expanding cast, as the show looks to build on the world introduced in the original. According to Variety, Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, and Simmie Sims III are joining the pilot alongside previously announced leads and co-stars from the original series, Gail Bean and Isaiah John.Blackk earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix limited series When They See Us. He also appeared in This Is Us. Smith has appeared in All American: Homecoming, BMF, The Quad and Legacies. Sims has appeared on Rap Sh!t and Bel-Air.
Originally airing for six seasons on FX between 2017 and 2023, Snowfall starred Damson Idris as drug kingpin Franklin Saint, with John as Saint’s lieutenant Leon and Bean as Leon’s girlfriend/partner Wanda. The late John Singleton served as executive producer.
Carter Hudson, Emily Rios, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, and Alon Aboutboul rounded out the cast.
A spinoff was announced in March, featuring Bean and John. It has a hip-hop backdrop and tackles the gang culture in 1990s L.A.
The official logline for the spinoff’s pilot says: “Set in ‘90s Los Angeles soon after the end of the original series, a recovering addict (Bean) strives to take West Coast rap mainstream despite potential infighting from a harrowing gang war.”
Meanwhile, Idris is co-starring with Brad Pitt in the Formula One racing drama F1: The Movie, which is set to hit theaters June 27.“I look to my left, it’s Brad Pitt. I look to my right, it’s Javier Bardem. I look at my hands, they’re shaking,” Idris told Vanity Fair about filming F1 last year. “And we shoot all of this epic stuff and all the amazing drivers are there, from Lewis [Hamilton] to [Max] Verstappen to everyone.”
From Your Site Articles
- Metro Boomin To Feature Lil Uzi Vert, Future, JID & More on ‘Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack ›
- Wesley Snipes on Potential 'New Jack City' Sequel: "I Don't...Like the Idea of Recreating the Drug Culture" ›
Related Articles Around the Web