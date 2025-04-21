‘Sinners’ Tops Easter Weekend Box Office Raking in $61 Million Globally

Ryan Coogler ’s blues-themed horror film, Sinners topped the box office this weekend — pushing past A Minecraft Movie to claim the No. 1 spot.

“As we continue to strive to bring an array of films to moviegoers, we are thrilled to see how Ryan Coogler’s original movie Sinners, and a movie based on the fan favorite Minecraft game, have resonated with audiences in such a stellar way,” Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group producers Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement. “Movies have the power to transport us to worlds only seen on the big screen, and Warner Bros. Pictures remains committed to bringing singular in-theater experiences to audiences looking for bold movies, both original and those based on beloved existing properties.”

A Minecraft Movie was expected to retain the top spot in theaters again for a third straight weekend. It may have fallen short of that goal, but it’s on course to take in $41.3 million from 4,032 locations. That puts the film’s domestic total at $345 million and its global total at $720 million.

Set in 1932, Sinners tells the story of twin brothers (Jordan) who return to their hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi. They’ve hustled enough in Chicago to have the liquor and money to open a juke joint, but wind up facing unspeakable evil.