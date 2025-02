RZA Assures Fans That all Wu-Tang Clan Members Will be on Every Date for Farewell Tour

Amid news being announced that the Wu-Tang Clan will be embarking on its final tour this year, de facto leader RZA offered details on how the tour came about — while also assuring fans that all the members of the beloved hip-hop group will be at every tour stop.

During an appearance on the New York Times’ Popcast podcast , RZA was asked by co-host Jon Caramanica, “Everybody’s going to be on every date?”