Ryan Reynolds Says Wesley Snipes' Blade Deserves His ‘Logan’ Moment
Ryan Reynolds shows major love to Wesley Snipes' character, Blade.
With Deadpool & Wolverine absolutely destroying the box office, Ryan Reynolds has taken a moment to recognize the man who, at least in one way, helped make things like the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) possible.Using his X account, Reynolds gave a thoughtful shoutout to Wesley Snipes, whose starring turn in 1998’s Blade helped set the stage for a new generation of live-action superhero movies.
“There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market,” explained Reynolds, who starred alongside Snipes in Blade Trinity 20 years ago. “He’s Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off. #DeadpoolAndWolverine.”
Now, if you haven’t been following superhero movies, here’s a super quick breakdown about what, exactly, Reynolds means about a “Logan-like send off.” In 2017’s Logan, a movie centered on Wolverine (Logan, played by Hugh Jackman), Logan embarks on one last mission to save a group of young mutants. We’ll let you watch the flick yourself, but the ending provides a rare moment of symbolic closure for a major superhero icon. Reynolds is hoping Snipes can get the same treatment. Sounds valid to us.
Check out Ryan Reynolds post below, and if you want to convince the powers that be to give Snipes his moment, retweet it!
