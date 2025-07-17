Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage.
Pusha T Doesn’t Care About Complaints He Only Raps About Drugs
The Clipse rapper talked to Fat Joe and Jadakiss about the long-running criticism.
Pusha T is addressing a long-standing criticism he’s faced. During an appearance on the Joe & Jada Podcast, King Push was asked about the criticism that his lyrics focus too much on drugs. In the conversation with Fat Joe and Jadakiss, the Clipse rapper dismissed the notion.
“You can’t please everybody,” Pusha shared. “But 23 years in this, I’m not tryna please nobody but myself, that’s what I care about. I know that my taste, my ear, and what it is that I wanna hear that resonates with that type of person, that’s the type of person I wanna talk to.”
He added: “The person who says that… man, I’m sure I don’t even gel with you anyway. I’m positive I don’t like you. I take it with a grain of salt, but more importantly, I know who my family is.”
Clipse released Let God Sort Em Out, their first album in 16 years, last week; the album and Pusha T and Malice’s media rollout have drawn rave reviews from fans and critics. The album features stars like Nas, Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator. But in an interview with The Breakfast Club, Pusha T addressed the absence of the once-speculated Jay-Z.
"He was sent 'Chains & Whips,' 'M.T.B.T.T.F.', ['So Be It']," Push says. "Hov had the album. It was all for him to...whatever he wanted to do."From the controversy surrounding Kendrick Lamar’s feature on “Chains & Whips,” to the disses the duo has sent at Travis Scott, Let God Sort Em Out has been the summer’s most talked-about album.
