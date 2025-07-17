Pusha T Doesn’t Care About Complaints He Only Raps About Drugs

Pusha T is addressing a long-standing criticism he’s faced. During an appearance on the Joe & Jada Podcast , King Push was asked about the criticism that his lyrics focus too much on drugs. In the conversation with Fat Joe and Jadakiss , the Clipse rapper dismissed the notion.

“You can’t please everybody,” Pusha shared. “But 23 years in this, I’m not tryna please nobody but myself, that’s what I care about. I know that my taste, my ear, and what it is that I wanna hear that resonates with that type of person, that’s the type of person I wanna talk to.”

He added: “The person who says that… man, I’m sure I don’t even gel with you anyway. I’m positive I don’t like you. I take it with a grain of salt, but more importantly, I know who my family is.”