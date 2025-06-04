Pursuit of Happiness: Ovrkast. Finds Peace in Sunshine and Samples

There’s a world where Ovrkast.’s name is a metaphor for steady melancholy, but in this one, he probably chose the moniker because it sounds cool. He’s just a pretty chill dude. Hailing from the Bay Area, the rapper-producer has learned to absorb the world with even-keeled acceptance. His tracks — at once muted and kinetic — mirror the soul of a creator who finds escape in sunshine and samples.

“One thing I know that never fails is when I go home and I can just be back in the element that I used to be in — just nature,” says Ovrkast., who released his While The Iron Is Hot project last month. “I just love being outside.”

When he’s not in the great outdoors, he’s getting lost in drum loops — or open-ended phone calls with his best friends. It’s part of a heal as you go mental health maintenance program he’s developed through years in the industry. As a musician and a human being.

Speaking with Okayplayer, Ovrkast. breaks down the ways he keeps up his mental hygiene. Tap in to see what he’s got to say below, in an as-told-to lightly edited for length and clarity.