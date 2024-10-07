Pharrell Says He Sounds Like Mickey Mouse on Snoop Dogg’s “Beautiful”

With time comes perspective and, often, the ability to laugh at yourself. Pharrell enjoyed that personal liberation while remembering his turn as the hookman on Snoop Dogg’ s second Paid Tha Cost to Be Da Bo$ single, “Beautiful.”

“I had a song called ‘Beautiful’ with Snoop, right?” he began. “Girls heard me singing that. I heard Mickey Mouse. ... I swear to you, when you just get a moment and you just listen, you’ll never be able to unhear it again."

While Pharrell makes a funny point, his vocals didn’t stop the track from being a success. The track peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2003.

Pharrell is currently promoting Piece By Piece, a Lego-tized documentary chronicling his legendary career. It’s all set to be released this Friday. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter last month, Pharrell explained the film’s theme of humility.

“I’m humble now, but it tells you the story of how I became humble,” he said. “And what I love about it is, from 8 to 80, it’s never too late for you to think about your dreams and build them piece by piece. It’s never too late for you to go pick up a Lego set and make things and be a co-creator. It’s never too late to wake up to that. It’s never too late to gain that self-awareness. This is my dream, for people to have that.”

You can watch a trailer for it below.