Sandra “Pepa” Denton Reunites With DJ Spinderella Years After Group Split

Five years after being unceremoniously “terminated” by Salt-N-Pepa, DJ Spinderella is apparently cool with Pepa once again.

At the event, Pepa dressed as a cowgirl while Spinderella rocked some Beetlejuice drip for the occasion. All in all, the vibes appeared to be as good as they’ve ever been with the girls, who haven’t really been spotted together much in recent years, though they did perform once in 2023.

Back in 2019, Spinderella used an Instagram post to announce that she’d been “terminated” by Salt-N-Pepa , even if they hadn’t made an announcement. "It was my expectation, after making that decision, that they would also take responsibility for sharing the news with the public and other affected parties. It has been months now without mention," Spinderella wrote in the post at the time. "Please know that you will have the opportunity to see me this summer in many other projects and activities I'll be participating in and I look forward to seeing you all then."

That same year, she sued the groupmates Salt and Pepa over royalties. Clearly, things got ugly. But, at least it looks like Pepa and Spin are cool again. No word on Salt.

You can watch a video of their link up below.