Nipsey Hussle Honored With L.A. Metro Campaign
The late Los Angeles icon will be featured on limited edition TAP cards.
Nipsey Hussle is being honored by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The late rapper and Los Angeles icon will be featured on limited edition TAP cards; L.A. Metro is launching the campaign in collaboration with his estate. Two limited edition TAP cards will pay tribute to his life and cultural impact on the city.
“The idea came about to connect Metro more meaningfully with the communities it serves, particularly around Crenshaw and Slauson, where Nipsey built both a business and a movement,” said a Metro representative.
Metro is only releasing 12,000 of the Nipsey Hussle TAP cards starting Friday. Riders can get the new cards at select Metro station ticket vending machines.
“By placing his image on these two limited edition TAP cards, we’re not only recognizing his impact but also offering riders a tangible, lasting tribute to his influence on L.A. culture, entrepreneurship, and community uplift, “ added the Metro rep.
Metro praised Nipsey Hussle as someone who understood the power of public transportation to build community and create opportunity. Celebrating his life on what would have been his 40th birthday, the two commemorative TAP card designs include: “Crenshaw & Slauson”: a black-and-white horizontal portrait of Nipsey on the streets of Crenshaw, an image taken by renowned hip-hop photographer, Jonathan Mannion. The other design is “Watts,” a portrait of Nipsey on a Metro bus.
The cards will also be available when signing up for Metro’s Low-Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) Program at a location in South Los Angeles.
“LIFE is a fare discount program that helps reduce the cost of transit for low-income riders,” said the Metro rep. “Each LIFE card will include nine months of free transit access across multiple agencies—a value of over $600.”
