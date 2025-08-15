Nipsey Hussle Honored With L.A. Metro Campaign

Nipsey Hussle is being honored by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The late rapper and Los Angeles icon will be featured on limited edition TAP cards; L.A. Metro is launching the campaign in collaboration with his estate. Two limited edition TAP cards will pay tribute to his life and cultural impact on the city.

“The idea came about to connect Metro more meaningfully with the communities it serves, particularly around Crenshaw and Slauson, where Nipsey built both a business and a movement,” said a Metro representative.