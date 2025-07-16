Nicki Minaj and SZA Spar On Social Media

Nicki Minaj and SZA became embroiled in a back-and-forth on X (formerly Twitter.) Nicki has been especially vocal on her social media accounts of late . Things between her and SZA escalated after Nicki appeared to take a swipe at Punch of TDE.

“lol. Yall remember that man from tde who kept bullying me on Twitter for no reason? We have the receipts,” she tweeted. “lol. I never even responded to him. What was his name again, yall?

“Im going to give him a nickname. Ima call him “Minus 30 million” from now on.”

SZA tweeted later, and fans speculated that she was addressing Nicki’s tweets.

Minaj then responded directly to SZA’s tweet. “Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez” Nicki tweeted. “Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog.” From there, SZA replied with, "I don’t give a fuck bout none of that weird shit you popping." Nicki has recently been blasting Roc Nation COO Desiree Perez via X. The superstar posted a screenshot of a video “calling out” Perez for allegedly “abusing” her daughter, Demoree.