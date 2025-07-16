Photos left to right by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.
Nicki Minaj and SZA Spar On Social Media
The two stars erupted in a war of words after Minaj appeared to mock TDE’s Punch.
Nicki Minaj and SZA became embroiled in a back-and-forth on X (formerly Twitter.) Nicki has been especially vocal on her social media accounts of late. Things between her and SZA escalated after Nicki appeared to take a swipe at Punch of TDE.
“lol. Yall remember that man from tde who kept bullying me on Twitter for no reason? We have the receipts,” she tweeted. “lol. I never even responded to him. What was his name again, yall?
“Im going to give him a nickname. Ima call him “Minus 30 million” from now on.”
Minaj then responded directly to SZA’s tweet. “Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez” Nicki tweeted. “Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog.” From there, SZA replied with, "I don’t give a fuck bout none of that weird shit you popping."
Nicki has recently been blasting Roc Nation COO Desiree Perez via X. The superstar posted a screenshot of a video “calling out” Perez for allegedly “abusing” her daughter, Demoree.
Nicki only continued her tirade against SZA and TDE. “Wait. Does Sza think she’s more successful than me?” she added. “Lol yall catch me up pls. Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you."
SZA is in Paris with Kendrick Lamar for two concerts at the Paris La Défense Arena as part of their Grand National Tour. The “Saturn” singer seemed to end things on a self-effacing note.
"Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek.” she tweeted. “Yall have [a] blessed night ! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris !!"
From Your Site Articles
- Queen Latifah Comments on Nicki Minaj's Retirement: "Let Her Live" ›
- Doja Cat Shows Off Her Domination On New Single “Attention” ›
- 30 Underrated Female Rappers You Should Listen to in 2023 ›
Related Articles Around the Web