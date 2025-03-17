MF DOOM Collection Draws Mixed Reaction From Fans

MF DOOM’s estate has released a limited edition line of merchandise – and the line is drawing a mixed reaction from fans. It’s called The Note Books Collection, and features photos of and a reproduction of a page of the legendary rapper’s notebooks.

The collection features hoodies and shirts with a photo of some of the notebooks surrounded by a DOOM mask on the front, and on the back there are handwritten lyrics from the rapper’s 2004 track “Deep Fried Frenz.” Under the announcement on the official MF DOOM Instagram page, fans voiced their criticisms.

“[W]eird to have this whole thing about how personal and important these books are to his legacy,” wrote one fan. “Then immediately after getting them, making a merch drop.”

“I’m all for DOOM’s estate getting their money but y’all got the notebooks back just to make a plain shirt of it??” commented another. “I understand that doom left behind a widow but I am still put off by this drop a lot,” said a fan. “The notebooks were very significant to doom and seeing them just kinda copy pasted onto a hoodie does not seem like something that ever would’ve happened had the villain still been here.” While others were defensive of the drop. “Doom‘s wife/estate has every right to do whatever she wants when it comes to merchandising,” added one user. “She lost her son and she lost her husband. Let her do her thing. She needs to live and keep the name going somehow”

Thompson and Alapatt reached a settlement in February and it became public on February 28 when DOOM’s official Instagram account posted a message explaining that the parties had come to an agreement and finalized things in a “confidential settlement.”

All involved issued statements clarifying that the notebooks have been returned to Thompson, who will “determine the next steps” for the writings.

“We are relieved to bring this chapter to a close,” Thompson wrote . Over the years, there have been many public narratives concerning this matter, some of which have been misrepresented or unfairly magnified. While differences did arise along the way, we acknowledge that Egon preserved DOOM’s invaluable notebooks and are grateful to now have them returned as part of this resolution.”

MF DOOM died in October 2020 – although the public didn’t learn of his death for two months. According to reports, The notebooks contained written lyrics for tracks from Operation Doomsday, Madvillainy and MM…FOOD.