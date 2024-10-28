Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns.
The “Definitive Biography of MF DOOM” Will be Released Soon
S.H. Fernando Jr.’s The Chronicles of DOOM, will be out before the month is up.
In 2022, it was announced that journalist S.H. Fernando Jr. would be writing a biography about the late MF DOOM. Now, that book is coming out soon.
According to its publisher, Astra Publishing House, The Chronicles of DOOM: Unraveling Rap’s Masked Iconoclast is set to drop on October 29.
The 352-page book is described as the “definitive biography of MF DOOM” that will explore the artist’s life in five sections: “The Man, The Myth, The Mask, The Music and The Legend.”
“Including exclusive interviews with those who worked closely with DOOM and providing an unknown, intimate, behind-the-scenes look into DOOM’s life, The Chronicles of DOOM is the definitive biography of MF DOOM, a supervillain on stage and hero to those who paid attention,” the book publisher states on its website.
Prior to this, 33 1/3 Books released its own DOOM book centered around his and Madlib’s seminal collaborative album, Madvillainy.
DOOM passed away on Oct. 31, 2020, at the age of 49. His wife, Jasmine, would publicly share the news of his death two months later on social media.
“The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for," she captioned an Instagram post alongside an image of DOOM wearing a New York Knicks jersey. "Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet."
