The “Definitive Biography of MF DOOM” Will be Released Soon

In 2022, it was announced that journalist S.H. Fernando Jr. would be writing a biography about the late MF DOOM. Now, that book is coming out soon.

According to its publisher, Astra Publishing House, The Chronicles of DOOM: Unraveling Rap’s Masked Iconoclast is set to drop on October 29.

The 352-page book is described as the “definitive biography of MF DOOM” that will explore the artist’s life in five sections: “The Man, The Myth, The Mask, The Music and The Legend.”